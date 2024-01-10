Why BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE: BB) Stock Shouldn’t Be Ignored In 2024

In the last trading session, 4.69 million shares of the BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB) were traded, and its beta was 1.45. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.31, and it changed around $0.08 or 2.48% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.94B. BB currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.75, offering almost -73.72% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.19, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 3.63% since then. We note from BlackBerry Ltd’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 6.2 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.30 million.

BlackBerry Ltd stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.45. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 8 recommended BB as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. BlackBerry Ltd is expected to report earnings per share of $BlackBerry Limited for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB) trade information

Instantly BB has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.48% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.40 on Tuesday, 01/09/24 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.65%. The company’s shares are currently down -6.50% year-to-date, but still down -3.50% over the last five days. On the other hand, BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB) is -15.56% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 22.42 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.48 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.76, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 51.04% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BB is forecast to be at a low of $4.99 and a high of $10.66. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -222.05% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -50.76% from its current level to reach the projected low.

BlackBerry Ltd (BB) estimates and forecasts

BlackBerry Ltd share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -32.72 percent over the past six months and at a 122.22% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 14.30%.

BB Dividends

BlackBerry Ltd’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 04 and March 08.

BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.59% of BlackBerry Ltd shares, and 50.98% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 51.81%. BlackBerry Ltd stock is held by 316 institutions, with Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 8.00% of the shares, which is about 46.72 million shares worth $258.39 million.

Fifthdelta Ltd, with 7.24% or 42.24 million shares worth $233.61 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF and Vanguard/Primecap Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2023. The former held 16.75 million shares worth $78.9 million, making up 2.87% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard/Primecap Fund held roughly 9.98 million shares worth around $55.16 million, which represents about 1.71% of the total shares outstanding.