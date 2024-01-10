Vipshop Holdings Ltd ADR: Why Investors Shouldn’t Get Rid Of VIPS Stock In 2024

In the last trading session, 3.27 million shares of the Vipshop Holdings Ltd ADR (NYSE:VIPS) were traded, and its beta was 0.39. Most recently the company’s share price was $16.51, and it changed around $0.21 or 1.29% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $7.66B. VIPS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $19.13, offering almost -15.87% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $13.14, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 20.41% since then. We note from Vipshop Holdings Ltd ADR’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.7 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.20 million.

Vipshop Holdings Ltd ADR stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.57. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 23 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 6 recommended VIPS as a Hold, whereas 16 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Vipshop Holdings Ltd ADR is expected to report earnings per share of $0.71 for the current quarter.

Vipshop Holdings Ltd ADR (NYSE:VIPS) trade information

Instantly VIPS has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.29% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 17.53 on Tuesday, 01/09/24 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.82%. The company’s shares are currently down -7.04% year-to-date, but still down -4.95% over the last five days. On the other hand, Vipshop Holdings Ltd ADR (NYSE:VIPS) is 6.93% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8.77 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.29 day(s).

Vipshop Holdings Ltd ADR (VIPS) estimates and forecasts

Vipshop Holdings Ltd ADR share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 1.85 percent over the past six months and at a 48.39% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 44.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 34.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -75.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 4.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 10 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $4.69 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Vipshop Holdings Ltd ADR to make $4.07 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $4.61 billion and $3.83 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 1.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 6.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 24.35%. Vipshop Holdings Ltd ADR earnings are expected to increase by 50.72% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 1.62% per year for the next five years.

VIPS Dividends

Vipshop Holdings Ltd ADR’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 21 and February 26.

Vipshop Holdings Ltd ADR (NYSE:VIPS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.82% of Vipshop Holdings Ltd ADR shares, and 69.74% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 71.03%. Vipshop Holdings Ltd ADR stock is held by 564 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 4.97% of the shares, which is about 23.08 million shares worth $380.81 million.

Acadian Asset Management. LLC, with 4.00% or 18.57 million shares worth $306.43 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and Oakmark International Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 10.64 million shares worth $175.5 million, making up 2.29% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Oakmark International Fund held roughly 6.81 million shares worth around $112.44 million, which represents about 1.47% of the total shares outstanding.