Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ: URBN) Stock Forecast: $46.00 Per Share In 2024 With Positive Signs

In the last trading session, 4.87 million shares of the Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) were traded, and its beta was 1.52. Most recently the company’s share price was $38.68, and it changed around $2.78 or 7.74% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.59B. URBN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $38.13, offering almost 1.42% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $24.73, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 36.07% since then. We note from Urban Outfitters, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.6 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.81 million.

Urban Outfitters, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.80. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 15 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 11 recommended URBN as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Urban Outfitters, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.66 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) trade information

Instantly URBN has showed a green trend with a performance of 7.74% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 39.71 on Tuesday, 01/09/24 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.59%. The company’s shares are currently up 8.38% year-to-date, but still up 8.26% over the last five days. On the other hand, Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) is 7.44% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.86 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.75 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $37.42, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -3.37% from its current value. Analyst projections state that URBN is forecast to be at a low of $21.00 and a high of $46.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -18.92% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 45.71% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN) estimates and forecasts

Urban Outfitters, Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 8.93 percent over the past six months and at a 82.29% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -8.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 94.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 5.40% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 7.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 10 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.46 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect Urban Outfitters, Inc. to make $1.16 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Apr 2024. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 5.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 12.06%. Urban Outfitters, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 89.61% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 27.43% per year for the next five years.

URBN Dividends

Urban Outfitters, Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 26 and March 01.

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 27.78% of Urban Outfitters, Inc. shares, and 74.81% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 103.59%. Urban Outfitters, Inc. stock is held by 397 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 12.14% of the shares, which is about 11.26 million shares worth $373.11 million.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 7.37% or 6.84 million shares worth $226.55 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2023. The former held 3.82 million shares worth $124.8 million, making up 4.12% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 1.87 million shares worth around $62.07 million, which represents about 2.02% of the total shares outstanding.