Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ: UK): A Stock Worth Thinking About Today

In today’s recent session, 0.76 million shares of the Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ:UK) have been traded, and its beta is 0.44. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.63, and it changed around $1.02 or 28.25% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.50M. UK at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $21.60, offering almost -366.52% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.89, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 37.58% since then. We note from Ucommune International Ltd’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.31 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 77.04K.

Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ:UK) trade information

Instantly UK has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 28.25% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.35 on Tuesday, 01/09/24 increased the stock’s daily price by 13.46%. The company’s shares are currently up 24.80% year-to-date, but still up 1.98% over the last five days. On the other hand, Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ:UK) is 19.37% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8970.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.15 day(s).

Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ:UK)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 5.57% of Ucommune International Ltd shares, and 4.05% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 4.29%. Ucommune International Ltd stock is held by 7 institutions, with Shen, Neil, Nanpeng being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2023, it held 0.21% of the shares, which is about 9568.0 shares worth $44491.0.

HRT Financial LP, with 0.07% or 3345.0 shares worth $15554.0 as of Sep 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.