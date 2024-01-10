Twist Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ: TWST) Stock: Instant Disaster Or Awesome Opportunity?

In the last trading session, 1.03 million shares of the Twist Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ:TWST) were traded, and its beta was 1.61. Most recently the company’s share price was $37.15, and it changed around $2.17 or 6.20% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.14B. TWST currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $39.74, offering almost -6.97% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $11.46, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 69.15% since then. We note from Twist Bioscience Corp’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.11 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.21 million.

Twist Bioscience Corp stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.11. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended TWST as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Twist Bioscience Corp is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.78 for the current quarter.

Twist Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ:TWST) trade information

Instantly TWST has showed a green trend with a performance of 6.20% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 37.52 on Tuesday, 01/09/24 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.99%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.79% year-to-date, but still up 7.25% over the last five days. On the other hand, Twist Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ:TWST) is 40.67% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 14.49 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 9.16 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $32.63, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -13.85% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TWST is forecast to be at a low of $19.00 and a high of $48.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -29.21% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 48.86% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Twist Bioscience Corp (TWST) estimates and forecasts

Twist Bioscience Corp share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 78.86 percent over the past six months and at a 16.02% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 15.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -5.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 26.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 17.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $67.44 million in revenue for the current quarter. 8 analysts expect Twist Bioscience Corp to make $69.69 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -6.09%.

TWST Dividends

Twist Bioscience Corp’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 01 and February 05.

Twist Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ:TWST)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.63% of Twist Bioscience Corp shares, and 113.40% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 115.27%. Twist Bioscience Corp stock is held by 302 institutions, with ARK Investment Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2023, it held 11.77% of the shares, which is about 6.79 million shares worth $252.1 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 10.54% or 6.08 million shares worth $225.88 million as of Sep 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2023. The former held 3.64 million shares worth $135.16 million, making up 6.31% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF held roughly 2.85 million shares worth around $106.06 million, which represents about 4.95% of the total shares outstanding.