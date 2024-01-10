Toronto Dominion Bank (NYSE: TD): Are We Watching A Disaster Or Are We Buying A Gold Mine?

In the last trading session, 5.99 million shares of the Toronto Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) were traded, and its beta was 0.85. Most recently the company’s share price was $61.98, and it changed around -$3.07 or -4.72% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $111.03B. TD currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $70.67, offering almost -14.02% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $54.69, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 11.76% since then. We note from Toronto Dominion Bank’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.8 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.03 million.

Toronto Dominion Bank stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.25. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended TD as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Toronto Dominion Bank is expected to report earnings per share of $1.45 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Toronto Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) trade information

Instantly TD has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.72% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 65.12 on Tuesday, 01/09/24 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.82%. The company’s shares are currently down -4.09% year-to-date, but still down -3.56% over the last five days. On the other hand, Toronto Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) is 4.43% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 13.92 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.37 day(s).

Toronto Dominion Bank (TD) estimates and forecasts

Toronto Dominion Bank share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 0.70 percent over the past six months and at a 0.00% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 8.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -11.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -5.40% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 0.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $9.45 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Toronto Dominion Bank to make $9.22 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Apr 2024.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -2.32%. Toronto Dominion Bank earnings are expected to increase by -0.78% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 1.80% per year for the next five years.

TD Dividends

Toronto Dominion Bank’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on February 29. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 4.89 percent and its annual dividend per share was 3.03. It is important to note, however, that the 4.89% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Toronto Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.10% of Toronto Dominion Bank shares, and 60.41% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 60.47%. Toronto Dominion Bank stock is held by 1,055 institutions, with Royal Bank of Canada being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 9.29% of the shares, which is about 167.48 million shares worth $10.39 billion.

Bank of Montreal/Can/, with 5.73% or 103.19 million shares worth $6.4 billion as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and Vanguard Tax Managed Fund-Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jul 30, 2023. The former held 24.31 million shares worth $1.6 billion, making up 1.35% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Tax Managed Fund-Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund held roughly 14.41 million shares worth around $893.58 million, which represents about 0.80% of the total shares outstanding.