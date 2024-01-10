Toast Inc (NYSE: TOST) Surprises Bears With Its Outlook.

In the last trading session, 8.39 million shares of the Toast Inc (NYSE:TOST) were traded, and its beta was 1.65. Most recently the company’s share price was $18.80, and it changed around $0.16 or 0.86% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $10.12B. TOST currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $27.00, offering almost -43.62% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $13.77, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 26.76% since then. We note from Toast Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 6.73 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 9.10 million.

Toast Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.33. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 24 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 13 recommended TOST as a Hold, whereas 8 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Toast Inc is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.11 for the current quarter.

Toast Inc (NYSE:TOST) trade information

Instantly TOST has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.86% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 19.05 on Tuesday, 01/09/24 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.31%. The company’s shares are currently up 2.96% year-to-date, but still up 4.10% over the last five days. On the other hand, Toast Inc (NYSE:TOST) is 24.83% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 28.48 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.32 day(s).

Toast Inc (TOST) estimates and forecasts

Toast Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -20.00 percent over the past six months and at a 29.17% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 19.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 42.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 26.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 40.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 17 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.02 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 16 analysts expect Toast Inc to make $1.06 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $769 million and $764.04 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 32.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 38.80%.

Toast Inc earnings are expected to increase by 122.15% in 2024, but the outlook is negative -5.78% per year for the next five years.

TOST Dividends

Toast Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 16 and February 21.

Toast Inc (NYSE:TOST)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.84% of Toast Inc shares, and 83.41% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 86.74%. Toast Inc stock is held by 564 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 7.69% of the shares, which is about 31.58 million shares worth $712.86 million.

FMR, LLC, with 6.69% or 27.49 million shares worth $620.47 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Growth Fund Of America Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 15.08 million shares worth $340.41 million, making up 3.67% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 10.82 million shares worth around $244.27 million, which represents about 2.63% of the total shares outstanding.