Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: TERN) Stock: Does It Have More Upside?

In the last trading session, 1.11 million shares of the Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TERN) were traded, and its beta was -0.82. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.75, and it changed around $0.06 or 0.90% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $417.08M. TERN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $14.04, offering almost -108.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.26, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 51.7% since then. We note from Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.58 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 504.45K.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended TERN as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.31 for the current quarter.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TERN) trade information

Instantly TERN has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.90% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 6.91 on Tuesday, 01/09/24 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.32%. The company’s shares are currently up 4.01% year-to-date, but still up 4.17% over the last five days. On the other hand, Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TERN) is -0.88% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.42 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.72 day(s).

Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc (TERN) estimates and forecasts

Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -18.48 percent over the past six months and at a 25.75% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 15.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -6.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -9.70% in the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -24.12%.

TERN Dividends

Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 25 and March 29.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TERN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.57% of Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc shares, and 104.12% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 105.78%. Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc stock is held by 136 institutions, with Orbimed Advisors LLC. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2023, it held 12.33% of the shares, which is about 7.62 million shares worth $51.43 million.

Vivo Capital, LLC, with 10.77% or 6.66 million shares worth $44.94 million as of Sep 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Small Cap Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2023. The former held 1.98 million shares worth $13.37 million, making up 3.21% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 1.22 million shares worth around $8.22 million, which represents about 1.97% of the total shares outstanding.