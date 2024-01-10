Tenaris S.A. ADR’s (TS): Have You Analyzed Stock’s Trends & Performance

In today’s recent session, 0.73 million shares of the Tenaris S.A. ADR (NYSE:TS) have been traded, and its beta is 1.45. Most recently the company’s share price was $32.40, and it changed around -$0.23 or -0.70% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $19.12B. TS at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $38.00, offering almost -17.28% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $24.69, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 23.8% since then. We note from Tenaris S.A. ADR’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.67 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.11 million.

Tenaris S.A. ADR stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.06. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 18 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 7 recommended TS as a Hold, whereas 8 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight.

Tenaris S.A. ADR (NYSE:TS) trade information

Instantly TS has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.70% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 34.54 on Tuesday, 01/09/24 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.2%. The company’s shares are currently down -6.79% year-to-date, but still down -6.41% over the last five days. On the other hand, Tenaris S.A. ADR (NYSE:TS) is -4.59% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.08 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.68 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $18.96, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -70.89% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TS is forecast to be at a low of $13.80 and a high of $22.36. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge 30.99% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 57.41% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Tenaris S.A. ADR (TS) estimates and forecasts

Tenaris S.A. ADR share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 1.82 percent over the past six months and at a 30.72% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 5.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 40.86%. Tenaris S.A. ADR earnings are expected to increase by 32.75% in 2024, but the outlook is negative -1.60% per year for the next five years.

TS Dividends

Tenaris S.A. ADR’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in February. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 3.57 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.16. It is important to note, however, that the 3.57% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Tenaris S.A. ADR (NYSE:TS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Tenaris S.A. ADR shares, and 11.09% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 11.09%. Tenaris S.A. ADR stock is held by 277 institutions, with Westwood Global Investments, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 1.45% of the shares, which is about 8.58 million shares worth $257.04 million.

Van Eck Associates Corporation, with 0.68% or 4.02 million shares worth $120.49 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Oil Services ETF and Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2023. The former held 4.05 million shares worth $127.99 million, making up 0.69% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund held roughly 1.79 million shares worth around $57.07 million, which represents about 0.30% of the total shares outstanding.