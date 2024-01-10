Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE: TECK) Could Have Exceptional Returns?

In the last trading session, 3.72 million shares of the Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) were traded, and its beta was 1.16. Most recently the company’s share price was $39.03, and it changed around -$1.13 or -2.81% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $20.29B. TECK currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $49.34, offering almost -26.42% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $32.48, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 16.78% since then. We note from Teck Resources Ltd’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.53 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.63 million.

Teck Resources Ltd stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.39. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 17 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended TECK as a Hold, whereas 15 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Teck Resources Ltd is expected to report earnings per share of $1.03 for the current quarter.

Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) trade information

Instantly TECK has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.81% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 41.17 on Tuesday, 01/09/24 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.2%. The company’s shares are currently down -7.67% year-to-date, but still down -4.76% over the last five days. On the other hand, Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) is 4.72% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 11.48 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.7 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $65.26, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 40.19% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TECK is forecast to be at a low of $59.00 and a high of $72.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -84.47% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -51.17% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Teck Resources Ltd (TECK) estimates and forecasts

Teck Resources Ltd share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -6.56 percent over the past six months and at a -44.35% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 9.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 30.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -10.40% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -18.00%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3.1 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Teck Resources Ltd to make $3.2 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $2.32 billion and $2.87 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 33.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 11.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 8.07%.

TECK Dividends

Teck Resources Ltd’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on February 22. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.63 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.64. It is important to note, however, that the 1.63% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.