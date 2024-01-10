Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) – Experts See The Stock A Different Way Today

In the last trading session, 3.71 million shares of the Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) were traded, and its beta was 1.62. Most recently the company’s share price was $38.50, and it changed around -$0.7 or -1.79% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $15.93B. SYF currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $39.34, offering almost -2.18% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $26.59, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 30.94% since then. We note from Synchrony Financial’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.21 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.30 million.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) trade information

Instantly SYF has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.79% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 39.34 on Tuesday, 01/09/24 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.14%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.81% year-to-date, but still up 1.42% over the last five days. On the other hand, Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) is 10.32% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 14.78 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.97 day(s).

Synchrony Financial (SYF) estimates and forecasts

Synchrony Financial share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 10.89 percent over the past six months and at a -16.75% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 5.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -27.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 23.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 5.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 12 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $4.4 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 8 analysts expect Synchrony Financial to make $4.5 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $4.11 billion and $4.04 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 7.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 11.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 20.52%. Synchrony Financial earnings are expected to increase by -17.56% in 2024, but the outlook is negative -3.62% per year for the next five years.

SYF Dividends

Synchrony Financial’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on January 23. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 2.49 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.96. It is important to note, however, that the 2.49% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.56% of Synchrony Financial shares, and 97.42% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 97.97%. Synchrony Financial stock is held by 982 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 13.04% of the shares, which is about 54.53 million shares worth $1.85 billion.

Capital World Investors, with 10.78% or 45.09 million shares worth $1.53 billion as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

American Balanced Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2023. The former held 22.15 million shares worth $676.98 million, making up 5.30% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 13.28 million shares worth around $450.52 million, which represents about 3.18% of the total shares outstanding.