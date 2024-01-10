Stock Performance And Outlook Of Innovative Eyewear Inc (NASDAQ: LUCY)

In today’s recent session, 0.47 million shares of the Innovative Eyewear Inc (NASDAQ:LUCY) have been traded, and its beta is 0.53. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.48, and it changed around $0.05 or 9.64% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $6.14M. LUCY at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.50, offering almost -1045.83% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.36, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 25.0% since then. We note from Innovative Eyewear Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.15 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 214.54K.

Innovative Eyewear Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended LUCY as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Innovative Eyewear Inc is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.14 for the current quarter.

Innovative Eyewear Inc (NASDAQ:LUCY) trade information

Instantly LUCY has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 9.64% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.5300 on Tuesday, 01/09/24 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.43%. The company’s shares are currently up 12.70% year-to-date, but still up 8.31% over the last five days. On the other hand, Innovative Eyewear Inc (NASDAQ:LUCY) is 5.67% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.26 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.58 day(s).

Innovative Eyewear Inc (LUCY) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $200k in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Innovative Eyewear Inc to make $400k in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024.

Innovative Eyewear Inc (NASDAQ:LUCY)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 40.17% of Innovative Eyewear Inc shares, and 1.24% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 2.08%. Innovative Eyewear Inc stock is held by 11 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2023, it held 0.37% of the shares, which is about 47233.0 shares worth $22246.0.

Citadel Advisors Llc, with 0.28% or 35931.0 shares worth $16923.0 as of Sep 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2023. The former held 47233.0 shares worth $22246.0, making up 0.37% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 33813.0 shares worth around $15925.0, which represents about 0.26% of the total shares outstanding.