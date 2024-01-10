Stock Performance And Outlook Of C3is Inc (NASDAQ: CISS)

In the last trading session, 1.06 million shares of the C3is Inc (NASDAQ:CISS) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.43, and it changed around -$0.15 or -25.34% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.38M. CISS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $20.00, offering almost -4551.16% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.36, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 16.28% since then. We note from C3is Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.3 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 619.51K.

C3is Inc (NASDAQ:CISS) trade information

Instantly CISS has showed a red trend with a performance of -25.34% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.6849 on Tuesday, 01/09/24 increased the stock’s daily price by 37.22%. The company’s shares are currently down -18.10% year-to-date, but still down -19.93% over the last five days. On the other hand, C3is Inc (NASDAQ:CISS) is -9.64% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.1 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.28 day(s).

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

CISS Dividends

C3is Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in February.

C3is Inc (NASDAQ:CISS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.54% of C3is Inc shares, and 0.00% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.00%. C3is Inc stock is held by 1 institutions, with Armistice Capital, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 1.90% of the shares, which is about 0.1 million shares worth $0.11 million.

Boothbay Fund Management, LLC, with 0.28% or 14998.0 shares worth $16647.0 as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.