Stereotaxis Inc (AMEX: STXS): The Stock To Bet On For Economic Progress In The Months Ahead

In today’s recent session, 0.37 million shares of the Stereotaxis Inc (AMEX:STXS) have been traded, and its beta is 1.30. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.14, and it changed around $0.4 or 22.99% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $173.08M. STXS at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.75, offering almost -28.5% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.33, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 37.85% since then. We note from Stereotaxis Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.23 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 202.01K.

Stereotaxis Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended STXS as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Stereotaxis Inc is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.06 for the current quarter.

Stereotaxis Inc (AMEX:STXS) trade information

Instantly STXS has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 22.99% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.0000 on Tuesday, 01/09/24 decreased the stock’s daily price by -7.0%. The company’s shares are currently up 22.29% year-to-date, but still up 14.44% over the last five days. On the other hand, Stereotaxis Inc (AMEX:STXS) is 9.18% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.73 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.88 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.40, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 51.36% from its current value. Analyst projections state that STXS is forecast to be at a low of $3.00 and a high of $5.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -133.64% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -40.19% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Stereotaxis Inc (STXS) estimates and forecasts

Stereotaxis Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 43.62 percent over the past six months and at a -7.69% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 8.90%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 6.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $7.82 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Stereotaxis Inc to make $6.8 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $7.3 million and $6.62 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 7.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 2.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 4.20%.

STXS Dividends

Stereotaxis Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 01 and March 05.

Stereotaxis Inc (AMEX:STXS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 15.06% of Stereotaxis Inc shares, and 49.12% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 57.83%. Stereotaxis Inc stock is held by 72 institutions, with DAFNA Capital Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2023, it held 20.73% of the shares, which is about 13.68 million shares worth $28.18 million.

Redmile Group, LLC, with 8.74% or 5.77 million shares worth $11.88 million as of Sep 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2023. The former held 1.45 million shares worth $3.0 million, making up 2.20% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.64 million shares worth around $1.31 million, which represents about 0.97% of the total shares outstanding.