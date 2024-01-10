Sprinklr Inc (NYSE: CXM) Stock: A Game-Changer?

In today’s recent session, 0.69 million shares of the Sprinklr Inc (NYSE:CXM) have been traded, and its beta is 0.88. Most recently the company’s share price was $12.00, and it changed around -$0.27 or -2.20% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.29B. CXM at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $17.14, offering almost -42.83% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.91, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 34.08% since then. We note from Sprinklr Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.22 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.30 million.

Sprinklr Inc (NYSE:CXM) trade information

Instantly CXM has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -2.20% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 12.32 on Tuesday, 01/09/24 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.6%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.33% year-to-date, but still up 5.63% over the last five days. On the other hand, Sprinklr Inc (NYSE:CXM) is 6.57% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.34 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.67 day(s).

Sprinklr Inc (CXM) estimates and forecasts

Sprinklr Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -17.70 percent over the past six months and at a 3,400.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 9.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 50.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 33.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 17.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 9 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $188.74 million in revenue for the current quarter. 8 analysts expect Sprinklr Inc to make $193.4 million in revenue for the quarter ending Apr 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $165.33 million and $168.91 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 14.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 14.50%.

Sprinklr Inc earnings are expected to increase by 3420.09% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 30.00% per year for the next five years.

CXM Dividends

Sprinklr Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 25 and March 29.

Sprinklr Inc (NYSE:CXM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.86% of Sprinklr Inc shares, and 71.93% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 72.55%. Sprinklr Inc stock is held by 292 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2023, it held 7.70% of the shares, which is about 11.68 million shares worth $140.77 million.

Cadian Capital Management, LP, with 7.39% or 11.2 million shares worth $135.07 million as of Sep 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2023. The former held 3.04 million shares worth $36.69 million, making up 2.01% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held roughly 2.4 million shares worth around $28.94 million, which represents about 1.58% of the total shares outstanding.