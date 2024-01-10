Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SNOA) Could See A Rise In Prices Shortly.

In the last trading session, 13.61 million shares of the Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA) were traded, and its beta was 1.34. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.18, and it changed around $0.0 or 2.74% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.52M. SNOA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.68, offering almost -1388.89% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.12, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 33.33% since then. We note from Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.64 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.06 million.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended SNOA as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.21 for the current quarter.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA) trade information

Instantly SNOA has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.74% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.2263 on Tuesday, 01/09/24 increased the stock’s daily price by 20.46%. The company’s shares are currently up 2.00% year-to-date, but still up 1.10% over the last five days. On the other hand, Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA) is -6.74% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.39 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.18 day(s).

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNOA) estimates and forecasts

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -82.96 percent over the past six months and at a 18.35% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 11.70%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 10.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3.76 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. to make $3.98 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 27.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 44.36%.

SNOA Dividends

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in February.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.78% of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, and 0.92% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.94%. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock is held by 13 institutions, with Two Sigma Securities, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 1.01% of the shares, which is about 52042.0 shares worth $55684.0.

Geode Capital Management, LLC, with 0.70% or 36214.0 shares worth $38748.0 as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of May 30, 2023. The former held 29083.0 shares worth $28210.0, making up 0.57% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held roughly 4975.0 shares worth around $4825.0, which represents about 0.10% of the total shares outstanding.