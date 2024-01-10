Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ: SILK): The Stock We Should Bet On For Economic Growth In The Months To Come

In the last trading session, 1.47 million shares of the Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) were traded, and its beta was 1.44. Most recently the company’s share price was $13.08, and it changed around $0.51 or 4.06% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $509.47M. SILK currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $58.04, offering almost -343.73% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.08, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 53.52% since then. We note from Silk Road Medical Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.6 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.44 million.

Silk Road Medical Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.67. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 6 recommended SILK as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Silk Road Medical Inc is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.42 for the current quarter.

Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) trade information

Instantly SILK has showed a green trend with a performance of 4.06% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 13.25 on Tuesday, 01/09/24 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.28%. The company’s shares are currently up 6.60% year-to-date, but still up 7.21% over the last five days. On the other hand, Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) is 30.15% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.73 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.73 day(s).

Silk Road Medical Inc (SILK) estimates and forecasts

Silk Road Medical Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -59.94 percent over the past six months and at a 1.95% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 9.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -23.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 2.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 24.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 9 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $41.97 million in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect Silk Road Medical Inc to make $43.45 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $40.07 million and $40.69 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 4.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 6.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -19.50%. Silk Road Medical Inc earnings are expected to increase by 1.02% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 16.20% per year for the next five years.

SILK Dividends

Silk Road Medical Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 26 and March 01. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.97 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.26. It is important to note, however, that the 1.97% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 5.10% of Silk Road Medical Inc shares, and 103.78% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 109.36%. Silk Road Medical Inc stock is held by 228 institutions, with Wasatch Advisors LP being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 13.51% of the shares, which is about 5.25 million shares worth $170.47 million.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 9.21% or 3.58 million shares worth $116.19 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Smallcap World Fund and Legg Mason Clearbridge Small Cap Growth Fd were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 2.97 million shares worth $96.39 million, making up 7.64% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Legg Mason Clearbridge Small Cap Growth Fd held roughly 1.35 million shares worth around $30.83 million, which represents about 3.48% of the total shares outstanding.