Seelos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SEEL) Could Soon Experience A Sharp Increase In Its Share Price.

In the last trading session, 1.58 million shares of the Seelos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SEEL) were traded, and its beta was 1.86. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.79, and it changed around $0.36 or 25.17% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $17.52M. SEEL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $49.80, offering almost -2682.12% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.04, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 41.9% since then. We note from Seelos Therapeutics Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.29 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 595.64K.

Seelos Therapeutics Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended SEEL as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Seelos Therapeutics Inc is expected to report earnings per share of -$2.7 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Seelos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SEEL) trade information

Instantly SEEL has showed a green trend with a performance of 25.17% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.9300 on Tuesday, 01/09/24 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.25%. The company’s shares are currently up 28.78% year-to-date, but still up 29.71% over the last five days. On the other hand, Seelos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SEEL) is 5.92% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.86 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.66 day(s).

Seelos Therapeutics Inc (SEEL) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 47.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 33.30% in the next quarter.

1 analysts expect Seelos Therapeutics Inc to make $300k in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -62.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 53.03%.

SEEL Dividends

Seelos Therapeutics Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 14.

Seelos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SEEL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.86% of Seelos Therapeutics Inc shares, and 13.55% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 13.95%. Seelos Therapeutics Inc stock is held by 84 institutions, with Gendell, Jeffrey L. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 4.04% of the shares, which is about 5.17 million shares worth $6.18 million.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 3.91% or 5.0 million shares worth $5.97 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 3.36 million shares worth $4.01 million, making up 2.62% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 1.46 million shares worth around $1.74 million, which represents about 1.14% of the total shares outstanding.