Sage Therapeutics Inc’s (NASDAQ: SAGE) Stock Prices May Increase Drastically In The Near Future.

In the last trading session, 2.48 million shares of the Sage Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) were traded, and its beta was 0.91. Most recently the company’s share price was $26.37, and it changed around $1.27 or 5.06% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.58B. SAGE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $59.99, offering almost -127.49% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $16.51, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 37.39% since then. We note from Sage Therapeutics Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.68 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 832.78K.

Sage Therapeutics Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.60. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 20 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 16 recommended SAGE as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Sage Therapeutics Inc is expected to report earnings per share of -$1.1 for the current quarter.

Sage Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) trade information

Instantly SAGE has showed a green trend with a performance of 5.06% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 26.94 on Tuesday, 01/09/24 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.12%. The company’s shares are currently up 21.69% year-to-date, but still up 17.30% over the last five days. On the other hand, Sage Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) is 26.23% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8.32 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 10.2 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $25.71, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -2.57% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SAGE is forecast to be at a low of $18.00 and a high of $79.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -199.58% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 31.74% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Sage Therapeutics Inc (SAGE) estimates and forecasts

Sage Therapeutics Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -46.16 percent over the past six months and at a -5.79% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 11.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 55.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 26.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 937.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 19 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $70.85 million in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect Sage Therapeutics Inc to make $20.83 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $2.87 million and $2.41 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 2,372.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 764.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -4.86%. Sage Therapeutics Inc earnings are expected to increase by -5.56% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 41.10% per year for the next five years.

SAGE Dividends

Sage Therapeutics Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 14 and February 19.

Sage Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 12.49% of Sage Therapeutics Inc shares, and 101.27% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 115.73%. Sage Therapeutics Inc stock is held by 291 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 14.68% of the shares, which is about 8.79 million shares worth $413.29 million.

Wellington Management Group, LLP, with 10.63% or 6.36 million shares worth $299.22 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund and Fidelity Growth Company Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jul 30, 2023. The former held 3.01 million shares worth $104.39 million, making up 5.03% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Growth Company Fund held roughly 2.55 million shares worth around $51.07 million, which represents about 4.26% of the total shares outstanding.