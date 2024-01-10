Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ: ROIV)’s Outlook Shocks Bears.

In the last trading session, 6.01 million shares of the Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV) were traded, and its beta was 1.35. Most recently the company’s share price was $11.35, and it changed around -$0.09 or -0.79% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $9.12B. ROIV currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $13.24, offering almost -16.65% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.59, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 41.94% since then. We note from Roivant Sciences Ltd’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.28 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.85 million.

Roivant Sciences Ltd stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.17. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended ROIV as a Hold, whereas 11 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Roivant Sciences Ltd is expected to report earnings per share of $0.6 for the current quarter.

Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV) trade information

Instantly ROIV has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.79% at the end of last trading. The rise to weekly highs of 11.71 on Tuesday, 01/09/24 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.07%. We can see from the shorts that 28.44 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.43 day(s).

Roivant Sciences Ltd (ROIV) estimates and forecasts

Roivant Sciences Ltd share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 2.34 percent over the past six months and at a 24.68% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 15.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 222.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -60.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 112.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 9 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $30.57 million in revenue for the current quarter. 9 analysts expect Roivant Sciences Ltd to make $34.72 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 26.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 21.79%.

ROIV Dividends

Roivant Sciences Ltd’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 12 and February 16.

Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 30.24% of Roivant Sciences Ltd shares, and 68.04% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 97.53%. Roivant Sciences Ltd stock is held by 287 institutions, with QVT Financial LP being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 15.88% of the shares, which is about 122.54 million shares worth $1.24 billion.

SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD, with 10.76% or 83.03 million shares worth $836.96 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Aug 30, 2023. The former held 10.3 million shares worth $119.14 million, making up 1.33% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund held roughly 9.57 million shares worth around $114.67 million, which represents about 1.24% of the total shares outstanding.