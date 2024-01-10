Roblox Corporation (NYSE: RBLX) – Analyst View Is Different Today

In the last trading session, 4.85 million shares of the Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX) were traded, and its beta was 1.71. Most recently the company’s share price was $42.28, and it changed around $0.06 or 0.14% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $26.37B. RBLX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $47.65, offering almost -12.7% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $24.88, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 41.15% since then. We note from Roblox Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 6.93 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 9.77 million.

Roblox Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.79. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 3 out of 29 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 3 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended RBLX as a Hold, whereas 19 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Roblox Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $RLX Technology Inc. for the current quarter.

Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX) trade information

Instantly RBLX has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.14% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 42.97 on Tuesday, 01/09/24 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.61%. The company’s shares are currently down -7.52% year-to-date, but still down -1.65% over the last five days. On the other hand, Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX) is 6.07% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 22.09 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.28 day(s).

Roblox Corporation (RBLX) estimates and forecasts

Roblox Corporation share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -3.12 percent over the past six months and at a -23.23% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 21.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -76.18%. Roblox Corporation earnings are expected to increase by -23.38% in 2024, but the outlook is negative -8.10% per year for the next five years.

RBLX Dividends

Roblox Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on February 07.

Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.15% of Roblox Corporation shares, and 71.29% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 74.37%. Roblox Corporation stock is held by 799 institutions, with Altos Ventures Management Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 12.51% of the shares, which is about 70.89 million shares worth $2.86 billion.

Morgan Stanley, with 6.37% or 36.09 million shares worth $1.45 billion as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 11.39 million shares worth $459.08 million, making up 2.01% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF held roughly 8.49 million shares worth around $245.84 million, which represents about 1.50% of the total shares outstanding.