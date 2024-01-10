Risk-Takers Will Like Rover Group Inc (NASDAQ: ROVR).

In today’s recent session, 3.3 million shares of the Rover Group Inc (NASDAQ:ROVR) have been traded, and its beta is 1.94. Most recently the company’s share price was $10.91, and it changed around $0.01 or 0.14% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.97B. ROVR at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $11.10, offering almost -1.74% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.39, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 68.93% since then. We note from Rover Group Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.47 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.86 million.

Rover Group Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.71. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 6 recommended ROVR as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Rover Group Inc is expected to report earnings per share of $0.06 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Rover Group Inc (NASDAQ:ROVR) trade information

Instantly ROVR has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.14% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 10.94 on Tuesday, 01/09/24 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.27%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.32% year-to-date, but still up 0.41% over the last five days. On the other hand, Rover Group Inc (NASDAQ:ROVR) is 0.51% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.08 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.89 day(s).

Rover Group Inc (ROVR) estimates and forecasts

Rover Group Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 110.71 percent over the past six months and at a 153.33% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 26.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 100.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 33.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 33.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $65.43 million in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect Rover Group Inc to make $51.21 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $51.95 million and $41.12 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 25.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 24.50%.

ROVR Dividends

Rover Group Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 26 and March 01.

Rover Group Inc (NASDAQ:ROVR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.36% of Rover Group Inc shares, and 83.42% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 86.32%. Rover Group Inc stock is held by 191 institutions, with Madrona Venture Group, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 14.55% of the shares, which is about 26.46 million shares worth $129.94 million.

Foundry Group Next, LLC, with 11.14% or 20.27 million shares worth $99.52 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Small Cap Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 3.64 million shares worth $17.88 million, making up 2.00% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Small Cap Growth Fund held roughly 3.63 million shares worth around $19.88 million, which represents about 1.99% of the total shares outstanding.