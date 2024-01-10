R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ: RCM): How It Has Performed & Trended

In the last trading session, 5.49 million shares of the R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) were traded, and its beta was 0.74. Most recently the company’s share price was $9.15, and it changed around -$0.66 or -6.73% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.84B. RCM currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $18.70, offering almost -104.37% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.55, which indicates that the current value has fallen by an impressive -4.37% since then. We note from R1 RCM Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.71 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.13 million.

R1 RCM Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.24. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 17 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended RCM as a Hold, whereas 14 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. R1 RCM Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.02 for the current quarter.

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) trade information

Instantly RCM has showed a red trend with a performance of -6.73% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 10.61 on Tuesday, 01/09/24 increased the stock’s daily price by 13.76%. The company’s shares are currently down -13.43% year-to-date, but still down -14.25% over the last five days. On the other hand, R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) is -12.02% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 27.33 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.11 day(s).

R1 RCM Inc. (RCM) estimates and forecasts

R1 RCM Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -47.92 percent over the past six months and at a 118.75% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 9.10%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 25.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 12 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $586.58 million in revenue for the current quarter. 8 analysts expect R1 RCM Inc. to make $600.73 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $532.8 million and $545.6 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 10.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 10.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 24.86%. R1 RCM Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 242.16% in 2024, but the outlook is negative -2.50% per year for the next five years.

RCM Dividends

R1 RCM Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 14 and February 19.

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.06% of R1 RCM Inc. shares, and 93.31% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 94.32%. R1 RCM Inc. stock is held by 328 institutions, with New Mountain Capital, L.L.C. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2023, it held 22.52% of the shares, which is about 94.41 million shares worth $863.84 million.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 4.28% or 17.94 million shares worth $164.16 million as of Sep 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2023. The former held 6.15 million shares worth $56.31 million, making up 1.47% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 5.93 million shares worth around $54.24 million, which represents about 1.41% of the total shares outstanding.