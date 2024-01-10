Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) – Analysts See The Stock Differently Today

In today’s recent session, 0.68 million shares of the Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) have been traded, and its beta is 1.37. Most recently the company’s share price was $130.49, and it changed around -$2.72 or -2.04% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $57.41B. PSX at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $138.06, offering almost -5.8% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $89.74, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 31.23% since then. We note from Phillips 66’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.41 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.11 million.

Phillips 66 stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.80. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 20 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 7 recommended PSX as a Hold, whereas 11 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Phillips 66 is expected to report earnings per share of $2.72 for the current quarter.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) trade information

Instantly PSX has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -2.04% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 138.06 on Tuesday, 01/09/24 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.48%. The company’s shares are currently down -1.99% year-to-date, but still down -3.87% over the last five days. On the other hand, Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) is 4.13% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 10.26 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.59 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $139.97, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 6.77% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PSX is forecast to be at a low of $123.80 and a high of $151.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -15.72% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 5.13% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Phillips 66 (PSX) estimates and forecasts

Phillips 66 share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 27.99 percent over the past six months and at a -18.20% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -16.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -32.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -34.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -16.10%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $36.77 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Phillips 66 to make $33.41 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $40.91 billion and $35.09 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -10.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -4.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 18.76%. Phillips 66 earnings are expected to increase by -18.62% in 2024, but the outlook is negative -7.50% per year for the next five years.

PSX Dividends

Phillips 66’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on January 31. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 3.22 percent and its annual dividend per share was 4.21. It is important to note, however, that the 3.22% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.39% of Phillips 66 shares, and 74.13% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 74.41%. Phillips 66 stock is held by 2,057 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2023, it held 9.12% of the shares, which is about 40.13 million shares worth $5.2 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 7.93% or 34.88 million shares worth $4.52 billion as of Sep 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Select Sector SPDR Fund-Energy Select were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2023. The former held 13.86 million shares worth $1.8 billion, making up 3.15% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Select Sector SPDR Fund-Energy Select held roughly 12.36 million shares worth around $1.6 billion, which represents about 2.81% of the total shares outstanding.