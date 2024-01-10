PDD Holdings Inc ADR (NASDAQ: PDD): A Business Review And Growth Forecast

In the last trading session, 6.54 million shares of the PDD Holdings Inc ADR (NASDAQ:PDD) were traded, and its beta was 0.69. Most recently the company’s share price was $150.48, and it changed around $2.93 or 1.99% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $199.93B. PDD currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $150.66, offering almost -0.12% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $59.67, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 60.35% since then. We note from PDD Holdings Inc ADR’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.38 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.65 million.

PDD Holdings Inc ADR stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.27. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 45 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 6 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended PDD as a Hold, whereas 36 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. PDD Holdings Inc ADR is expected to report earnings per share of $1.58 for the current quarter.

PDD Holdings Inc ADR (NASDAQ:PDD) trade information

Instantly PDD has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.99% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 151.58 on Tuesday, 01/09/24 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.73%. The company’s shares are currently up 2.85% year-to-date, but still up 3.32% over the last five days. On the other hand, PDD Holdings Inc ADR (NASDAQ:PDD) is 7.26% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 33.88 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.36 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1195.09, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 87.41% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PDD is forecast to be at a low of $783.03 and a high of $1524.82. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -913.3% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -420.35% from its current level to reach the projected low.

PDD Holdings Inc ADR (PDD) estimates and forecasts

PDD Holdings Inc ADR share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 111.82 percent over the past six months and at a 42.96% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 26.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 32.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 6.20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 81.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 18 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $10.98 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect PDD Holdings Inc ADR to make $9.5 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $5.68 billion and $4.45 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 93.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 113.50%.

PDD Holdings Inc ADR earnings are expected to increase by 47.38% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 21.31% per year for the next five years.

PDD Dividends

PDD Holdings Inc ADR’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 18 and March 22.