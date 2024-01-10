Pagerduty Inc (NYSE: PD): Stock Performance & Trend Analysis

In today’s recent session, 1.09 million shares of the Pagerduty Inc (NYSE:PD) have been traded, and its beta is 0.92. Most recently the company’s share price was $23.98, and it changed around $1.3 or 5.73% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.20B. PD at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $35.33, offering almost -47.33% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $19.18, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 20.02% since then. We note from Pagerduty Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.42 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.75 million.

Pagerduty Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.91. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended PD as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Pagerduty Inc is expected to report earnings per share of $Enterprise Products Partners L. for the current quarter.

Pagerduty Inc (NYSE:PD) trade information

Instantly PD has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 5.73% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 24.16 on Tuesday, 01/09/24 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.75%. The company’s shares are currently up 3.59% year-to-date, but still up 13.11% over the last five days. On the other hand, Pagerduty Inc (NYSE:PD) is 8.65% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 12.17 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.02 day(s).

Pagerduty Inc (PD) estimates and forecasts

Pagerduty Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -0.62 percent over the past six months and at a 928.57% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 20.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -23.26%. Pagerduty Inc earnings are expected to increase by 1703.05% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 30.00% per year for the next five years.

PD Dividends

Pagerduty Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 13 and March 18.

Pagerduty Inc (NYSE:PD)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.67% of Pagerduty Inc shares, and 91.83% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 96.33%. Pagerduty Inc stock is held by 303 institutions, with ARK Investment Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2023, it held 11.31% of the shares, which is about 10.55 million shares worth $237.37 million.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 9.93% or 9.27 million shares worth $208.3 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Legg Mason Clearbridge Small Cap Growth Fd were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2023. The former held 7.99 million shares worth $179.63 million, making up 8.56% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Legg Mason Clearbridge Small Cap Growth Fd held roughly 3.07 million shares worth around $79.66 million, which represents about 3.29% of the total shares outstanding.