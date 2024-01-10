Oscar Health Inc (NYSE: OSCR)’s Outlook Shocks Bears.

In the last trading session, 1.83 million shares of the Oscar Health Inc (NYSE:OSCR) were traded, and its beta was 1.67. Most recently the company’s share price was $9.03, and it changed around -$0.66 or -6.81% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.04B. OSCR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.89, offering almost -9.52% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.58, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 71.43% since then. We note from Oscar Health Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.01 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.88 million.

Oscar Health Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended OSCR as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Oscar Health Inc is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.72 for the current quarter.

Oscar Health Inc (NYSE:OSCR) trade information

Instantly OSCR has showed a red trend with a performance of -6.81% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 9.78 on Tuesday, 01/09/24 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.67%. The company’s shares are currently down -1.31% year-to-date, but still down -0.77% over the last five days. On the other hand, Oscar Health Inc (NYSE:OSCR) is 11.34% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.65 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.56 day(s).

Oscar Health Inc (OSCR) estimates and forecasts

Oscar Health Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 9.45 percent over the past six months and at a 54.39% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 12.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 31.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 194.40% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 47.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.42 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Oscar Health Inc to make $1.65 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $995.13 million and $1.15 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 42.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 43.50%.

OSCR Dividends

Oscar Health Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 07 and February 12.