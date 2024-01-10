Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: OLMA) Stock: Does It Have More Upside?

In the last trading session, 1.73 million shares of the Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:OLMA) were traded, and its beta was 2.23. Most recently the company’s share price was $11.93, and it changed around $0.1 or 0.85% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $653.41M. OLMA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $17.79, offering almost -49.12% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.77, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 76.78% since then. We note from Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.65 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 825.67K.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:OLMA) trade information

Instantly OLMA has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.85% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 13.98 on Tuesday, 01/09/24 increased the stock’s daily price by 14.66%. The company’s shares are currently down -14.97% year-to-date, but still down -13.11% over the last five days. On the other hand, Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:OLMA) is 2.32% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.65 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.12 day(s).

Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc (OLMA) estimates and forecasts

Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 38.56 percent over the past six months and at a 18.32% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 15.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 26.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 27.10% in the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -158.58%.

OLMA Dividends

Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 07 and March 11.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:OLMA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.86% of Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc shares, and 87.66% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 91.18%. Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc stock is held by 143 institutions, with BVF Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 18.41% of the shares, which is about 7.61 million shares worth $68.73 million.

Logos Global Management LP, with 9.05% or 3.74 million shares worth $33.81 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 1.01 million shares worth $9.09 million, making up 2.43% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 0.62 million shares worth around $6.25 million, which represents about 1.49% of the total shares outstanding.