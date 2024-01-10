Nutex Health Inc (NASDAQ: NUTX) In 2024: Reward Or Shame To Investors?

In the last trading session, 1.62 million shares of the Nutex Health Inc (NASDAQ:NUTX) were traded, and its beta was 0.45. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.22, and it changed around -$0.02 or -6.46% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $150.59M. NUTX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.90, offering almost -763.64% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.17, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 22.73% since then. We note from Nutex Health Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.28 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.12 million.

Nutex Health Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended NUTX as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Nutex Health Inc is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Nutex Health Inc (NASDAQ:NUTX) trade information

Instantly NUTX has showed a red trend with a performance of -6.46% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.2543 on Tuesday, 01/09/24 increased the stock’s daily price by 13.49%. The company’s shares are currently up 24.72% year-to-date, but still up 12.25% over the last five days. On the other hand, Nutex Health Inc (NASDAQ:NUTX) is 17.91% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.19 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.89 day(s).

Nutex Health Inc (NUTX) estimates and forecasts

Nutex Health Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -44.88 percent over the past six months and at a 25.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 4.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 100.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 100.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 11.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $66.86 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Nutex Health Inc to make $72.6 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 24.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 55.01%.

NUTX Dividends

Nutex Health Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 29 and March 04.