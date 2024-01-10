Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ: NTNX): A Stock Worth Thinking About Today

In the last trading session, 5.01 million shares of the Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) were traded, and its beta was 1.26. Most recently the company’s share price was $47.00, and it changed around $0.04 or 0.09% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $11.41B. NTNX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $47.83, offering almost -1.77% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $23.34, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 50.34% since then. We note from Nutanix Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.95 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.05 million.

Nutanix Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.75. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 16 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended NTNX as a Hold, whereas 9 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Nutanix Inc is expected to report earnings per share of $0.29 for the current quarter.

Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) trade information

Instantly NTNX has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.09% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 49.00 on Tuesday, 01/09/24 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.08%. The company’s shares are currently down -1.45% year-to-date, but still up 2.51% over the last five days. On the other hand, Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) is 4.51% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7.68 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.36 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $51.65, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 9.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NTNX is forecast to be at a low of $42.00 and a high of $60.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -27.66% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 10.64% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Nutanix Inc (NTNX) estimates and forecasts

Nutanix Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 68.40 percent over the past six months and at a 50.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 7.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 20.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 225.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 13.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 12 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $550.43 million in revenue for the current quarter. 12 analysts expect Nutanix Inc to make $507.79 million in revenue for the quarter ending Apr 2024.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 9.62%.

NTNX Dividends

Nutanix Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 04 and March 08.

Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.42% of Nutanix Inc shares, and 81.19% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 81.54%. Nutanix Inc stock is held by 476 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 15.00% of the shares, which is about 35.36 million shares worth $991.96 million.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 10.70% or 25.23 million shares worth $707.69 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Aug 30, 2023. The former held 12.03 million shares worth $374.09 million, making up 5.10% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 7.4 million shares worth around $207.64 million, which represents about 3.14% of the total shares outstanding.