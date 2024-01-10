Netstreit Corp (NYSE: NTST): The Stock We Should Bet On For Economic Growth In The Months To Come

In today’s recent session, 2.7 million shares of the Netstreit Corp (NYSE:NTST) have been traded, and its beta is 0.98. Most recently the company’s share price was $18.60, and it changed around $0.14 or 0.76% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.28B. NTST at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $20.64, offering almost -10.97% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $13.49, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 27.47% since then. We note from Netstreit Corp’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.68 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 872.18K.

Netstreit Corp stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended NTST as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Netstreit Corp is expected to report earnings per share of $0.05 for the current quarter.

Netstreit Corp (NYSE:NTST) trade information

Instantly NTST has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.76% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 18.70 on Tuesday, 01/09/24 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.53%. The company’s shares are currently up 4.20% year-to-date, but still up 2.65% over the last five days. On the other hand, Netstreit Corp (NYSE:NTST) is 11.91% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 9.24 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 10.53 day(s).

Netstreit Corp (NTST) estimates and forecasts

Netstreit Corp share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 6.16 percent over the past six months and at a 5.17% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -6.00%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 30.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $34.74 million in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect Netstreit Corp to make $35.37 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $27.3 million and $29.45 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 27.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 20.10%.

Netstreit Corp earnings are expected to increase by -18.75% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 7.40% per year for the next five years.

NTST Dividends

Netstreit Corp’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 21 and February 26. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 4.36 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.81. It is important to note, however, that the 4.36% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Netstreit Corp (NYSE:NTST)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.39% of Netstreit Corp shares, and 118.27% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 118.74%. Netstreit Corp stock is held by 246 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 9.55% of the shares, which is about 6.4 million shares worth $114.32 million.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 8.94% or 5.99 million shares worth $107.03 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Calvert Impact Fund, Inc-Calvert Small Cap Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jul 30, 2023. The former held 2.45 million shares worth $43.89 million, making up 3.66% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Calvert Impact Fund, Inc-Calvert Small Cap Fund held roughly 2.27 million shares worth around $40.5 million, which represents about 3.38% of the total shares outstanding.