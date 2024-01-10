My Size Inc (NASDAQ: MYSZ): Stock Forecast For 2024 Sees A A Decline Of -77.39%

In the last trading session, 1.27 million shares of the My Size Inc (NASDAQ:MYSZ) were traded, and its beta was 1.02. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.64, and it changed around $0.02 or 3.23% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.32M. MYSZ currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.45, offering almost -439.06% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.57, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 10.94% since then. We note from My Size Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 20040.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 132.62K.

My Size Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended MYSZ as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. My Size Inc is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.12 for the current quarter.

My Size Inc (NASDAQ:MYSZ) trade information

Instantly MYSZ has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.23% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.8900 on Tuesday, 01/09/24 increased the stock’s daily price by 28.09%. The company’s shares are currently down -5.18% year-to-date, but still down -5.79% over the last five days. On the other hand, My Size Inc (NASDAQ:MYSZ) is -8.19% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 29620.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.7 day(s).

My Size Inc (MYSZ) estimates and forecasts

My Size Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -43.29 percent over the past six months and at a 65.86% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 19.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 66.17%.

MYSZ Dividends

My Size Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in February.

My Size Inc (NASDAQ:MYSZ)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 5.42% of My Size Inc shares, and 7.00% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 7.40%. My Size Inc stock is held by 9 institutions, with Jane Street Group, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 0.49% of the shares, which is about 21756.0 shares worth $23929.0.

Sandy Spring Bank, with 0.01% or 365.0 shares worth $401.0 as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 3464.0 shares worth $4156.0, making up 0.08% of all outstanding shares.