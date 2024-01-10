Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. ADR (NYSE: MUFG) Surprises Bears With Its Outlook.

In the last trading session, 4.59 million shares of the Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. ADR (NYSE:MUFG) were traded, and its beta was 0.63. Most recently the company’s share price was $8.73, and it changed around -$0.16 or -1.80% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $101.93B. MUFG currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.04, offering almost -3.55% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.99, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 31.39% since then. We note from Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. ADR’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.7 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.29 million.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. ADR stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.88. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 17 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 3 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 6 recommended MUFG as a Hold, whereas 8 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. ADR is expected to report earnings per share of $0.18 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. ADR (NYSE:MUFG) trade information

Instantly MUFG has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.80% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 8.94 on Tuesday, 01/09/24 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.35%. The company’s shares are currently up 1.39% year-to-date, but still up 2.11% over the last five days. On the other hand, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. ADR (NYSE:MUFG) is 0.58% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7.32 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.35 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1413.57, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 99.38% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MUFG is forecast to be at a low of $1100.00 and a high of $1600.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -18227.61% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -12500.23% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. ADR (MUFG) estimates and forecasts

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. ADR share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 16.71 percent over the past six months and at a 135.29% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 8.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 200.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -66.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -54.40%, down from the previous year.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -0.09%. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. ADR earnings are expected to increase by 20.10% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 7.50% per year for the next five years.

MUFG Dividends

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. ADR’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in February. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 3.20 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.28. It is important to note, however, that the 3.20% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.