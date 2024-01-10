Microchip Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MCHP) In 2024: Will It Be A Valuable Investment?

In the last trading session, 6.72 million shares of the Microchip Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) were traded, and its beta was 1.68. Most recently the company’s share price was $85.34, and it changed around -$0.3 or -0.35% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $46.17B. MCHP currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $94.30, offering almost -10.5% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $68.75, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 19.44% since then. We note from Microchip Technology, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.06 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.92 million.

Microchip Technology, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.74. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 27 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 9 recommended MCHP as a Hold, whereas 16 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Microchip Technology, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $1.13 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Microchip Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) trade information

Instantly MCHP has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.35% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 86.60 on Tuesday, 01/09/24 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.45%. The company’s shares are currently down -5.37% year-to-date, but still down -1.41% over the last five days. On the other hand, Microchip Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) is -0.55% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 21.99 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.55 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $91.66, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 6.9% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MCHP is forecast to be at a low of $73.00 and a high of $105.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -23.04% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 14.46% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Microchip Technology, Inc. (MCHP) estimates and forecasts

Microchip Technology, Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -3.45 percent over the past six months and at a -10.63% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -9.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -27.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -40.20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -4.10%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 18 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.87 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 18 analysts expect Microchip Technology, Inc. to make $1.75 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $2.17 billion and $2.23 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -13.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -21.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 50.79%. Microchip Technology, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -12.07% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 12.10% per year for the next five years.

MCHP Dividends

Microchip Technology, Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around January 31 and February 05. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 2.05 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.75. It is important to note, however, that the 2.05% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.