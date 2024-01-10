Macy’s Inc (NYSE: M): Stock Forecast For 2024 Sees A A Decline Of -13.92%

In the last trading session, 4.2 million shares of the Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) were traded, and its beta was 2.19. Most recently the company’s share price was $19.05, and it changed around -$0.06 or -0.31% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $5.22B. M currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $25.12, offering almost -31.86% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $10.54, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 44.67% since then. We note from Macy’s Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 6.52 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 13.16 million.

Macy’s Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.71. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 17 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 8 recommended M as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Macy’s Inc is expected to report earnings per share of $Microsoft Corporation for the current quarter.

Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) trade information

Instantly M has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.31% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 19.45 on Tuesday, 01/09/24 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.06%. The company’s shares are currently down -5.32% year-to-date, but still down -3.59% over the last five days. On the other hand, Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) is 12.12% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 28.79 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.4 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $17.38, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -9.61% from its current value. Analyst projections state that M is forecast to be at a low of $11.00 and a high of $23.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -20.73% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 42.26% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Macy’s Inc (M) estimates and forecasts

Macy’s Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 15.59 percent over the past six months and at a -32.81% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -24.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -3.88%. Macy’s Inc earnings are expected to increase by -32.76% in 2024, but the outlook is negative -11.34% per year for the next five years.

M Dividends

Macy’s Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 29 and March 04. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 3.48 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.66. It is important to note, however, that the 3.48% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.61% of Macy’s Inc shares, and 83.59% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 84.10%. Macy’s Inc stock is held by 525 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 12.33% of the shares, which is about 33.74 million shares worth $541.46 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 9.06% or 24.8 million shares worth $397.99 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2023. The former held 8.52 million shares worth $98.96 million, making up 3.11% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 8.46 million shares worth around $135.73 million, which represents about 3.09% of the total shares outstanding.