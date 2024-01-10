Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo) (NYSE: LAC)’s Stock Market Position Could Improve In The Coming Months

In today’s recent session, 0.76 million shares of the Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo) (NYSE:LAC) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.88, and it changed around -$0.1 or -1.67% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $948.50M. LAC at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $12.38, offering almost -110.54% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.80, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 1.36% since then. We note from Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo)’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.53 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.59 million.

Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo) stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.44. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended LAC as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo) is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.09 for the current quarter.

Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo) (NYSE:LAC) trade information

Instantly LAC has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -1.67% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 6.20 on Tuesday, 01/09/24 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.16%. The company’s shares are currently down -8.12% year-to-date, but still down -4.55% over the last five days. On the other hand, Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo) (NYSE:LAC) is -11.31% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 13.17 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.53 day(s).

Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo) (NYSE:LAC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.40% of Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo) shares, and 17.19% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 17.26%.