Let’s Talk About Wall Street’s Projection For Salesforce Inc (NYSE: CRM).

In the last trading session, 4.57 million shares of the Salesforce Inc (NYSE:CRM) were traded, and its beta was 1.28. Most recently the company’s share price was $261.34, and it changed around $0.47 or 0.18% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $252.98B. CRM currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $268.36, offering almost -2.69% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $142.59, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 45.44% since then. We note from Salesforce Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.1 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.28 million.

Salesforce Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.72. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 46 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 14 recommended CRM as a Hold, whereas 29 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Salesforce Inc is expected to report earnings per share of $2.26 for the current quarter.

Salesforce Inc (NYSE:CRM) trade information

Instantly CRM has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.18% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 263.93 on Tuesday, 01/09/24 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.98%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.68% year-to-date, but still up 2.03% over the last five days. On the other hand, Salesforce Inc (NYSE:CRM) is 5.02% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 9.44 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.3 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $279.97, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 6.65% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CRM is forecast to be at a low of $212.00 and a high of $369.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -41.2% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 18.88% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Salesforce Inc (CRM) estimates and forecasts

Salesforce Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 18.16 percent over the past six months and at a 56.49% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 14.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 34.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 29.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 11.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 35 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $9.22 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 31 analysts expect Salesforce Inc to make $9.15 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Apr 2024. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 10.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -15.70%. Salesforce Inc earnings are expected to increase by 56.39% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 26.77% per year for the next five years.

CRM Dividends

Salesforce Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 28 and March 04.