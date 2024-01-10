Let’s Talk About How 1stdibs.com Inc (NASDAQ: DIBS) Stock Is Doing.

In the last trading session, 1.62 million shares of the 1stdibs.com Inc (NASDAQ:DIBS) were traded, and its beta was 0.96. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.65, and it changed around -$0.32 or -6.44% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $185.91M. DIBS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.63, offering almost -42.58% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.44, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 26.02% since then. We note from 1stdibs.com Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 96510.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 82.10K.

1stdibs.com Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.33. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended DIBS as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. 1stdibs.com Inc is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.09 for the current quarter.

1stdibs.com Inc (NASDAQ:DIBS) trade information

Instantly DIBS has showed a red trend with a performance of -6.44% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.19 on Tuesday, 01/09/24 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.4%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.64% year-to-date, but still up 0.43% over the last five days. On the other hand, 1stdibs.com Inc (NASDAQ:DIBS) is -6.44% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.19 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.44 day(s).

1stdibs.com Inc (DIBS) estimates and forecasts

1stdibs.com Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 22.69 percent over the past six months and at a 27.38% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 26.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 50.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 42.90% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -13.30%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $20.74 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect 1stdibs.com Inc to make $19.41 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $22.97 million and $22.18 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -9.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -12.50%.

1stdibs.com Inc earnings are expected to increase by -1.69% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 5.70% per year for the next five years.

DIBS Dividends

1stdibs.com Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in February.

1stdibs.com Inc (NASDAQ:DIBS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 11.00% of 1stdibs.com Inc shares, and 62.11% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 69.79%. 1stdibs.com Inc stock is held by 90 institutions, with Insight Holdings Group, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 13.06% of the shares, which is about 5.06 million shares worth $18.94 million.

Foxhaven Asset Management, LP, with 5.18% or 2.01 million shares worth $7.52 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Strategic Advisors Small-Mid Cap Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 0.39 million shares worth $1.45 million, making up 1.00% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Strategic Advisors Small-Mid Cap Fund held roughly 0.29 million shares worth around $1.09 million, which represents about 0.75% of the total shares outstanding.