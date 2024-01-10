Let’s Get Started On The Trip.com Group Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: TCOM) Stock Forecast.

In the last trading session, 4.1 million shares of the Trip.com Group Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:TCOM) were traded, and its beta was 0.52. Most recently the company’s share price was $37.42, and it changed around -$0.44 or -1.16% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $24.70B. TCOM currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $43.59, offering almost -16.49% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $30.70, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 17.96% since then. We note from Trip.com Group Ltd ADR’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.8 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.24 million.

Trip.com Group Ltd ADR stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.27. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 40 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 7 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended TCOM as a Hold, whereas 31 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Trip.com Group Ltd ADR is expected to report earnings per share of $0.33 for the current quarter.

Trip.com Group Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:TCOM) trade information

Instantly TCOM has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.16% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 39.11 on Tuesday, 01/09/24 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.32%. The company’s shares are currently up 3.92% year-to-date, but still up 4.94% over the last five days. On the other hand, Trip.com Group Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:TCOM) is 13.33% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8.43 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.07 day(s).

Trip.com Group Ltd ADR (TCOM) estimates and forecasts

Trip.com Group Ltd ADR share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 4.29 percent over the past six months and at a 706.90% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 28.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 200.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 14.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 115.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 14 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.43 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Trip.com Group Ltd ADR to make $1.55 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $727.34 million and $1.28 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 97.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 21.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -41.95%.

TCOM Dividends

Trip.com Group Ltd ADR’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 04 and March 08.

Trip.com Group Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:TCOM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Trip.com Group Ltd ADR shares, and 40.09% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 40.09%. Trip.com Group Ltd ADR stock is held by 553 institutions, with Morgan Stanley being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 4.06% of the shares, which is about 27.73 million shares worth $970.62 million.

Capital World Investors, with 3.45% or 23.61 million shares worth $826.34 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

New Perspective Fund Inc and New World Fund, Inc. were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2023. The former held 13.1 million shares worth $458.1 million, making up 1.92% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, New World Fund, Inc. held roughly 6.23 million shares worth around $255.83 million, which represents about 0.91% of the total shares outstanding.