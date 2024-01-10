Let’s Discuss The Hoth Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: HOTH) Stock Forecast.

In the last trading session, 1.12 million shares of the Hoth Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HOTH) were traded, and its beta was 0.61. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.35, and it changed around $0.01 or 0.75% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $5.87M. HOTH currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.80, offering almost -477.78% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.99, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 26.67% since then. We note from Hoth Therapeutics Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.88 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 227.67K.

Hoth Therapeutics Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended HOTH as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Hoth Therapeutics Inc is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.53 for the current quarter.

Hoth Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HOTH) trade information

Instantly HOTH has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.75% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.6900 on Tuesday, 01/09/24 increased the stock’s daily price by 20.12%. The company’s shares are currently down -6.25% year-to-date, but still down -6.90% over the last five days. On the other hand, Hoth Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HOTH) is 3.85% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.12 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.77 day(s).

Hoth Therapeutics Inc (HOTH) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 81.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 20.50% in the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -25.04%.

HOTH Dividends

Hoth Therapeutics Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 13.

Hoth Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HOTH)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.93% of Hoth Therapeutics Inc shares, and 2.21% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 2.23%. Hoth Therapeutics Inc stock is held by 12 institutions, with Geode Capital Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 0.74% of the shares, which is about 24340.0 shares worth $73020.0.

Citadel Advisors Llc, with 0.62% or 20428.0 shares worth $61284.0 as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 12232.0 shares worth $36696.0, making up 0.37% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 2593.0 shares worth around $4122.0, which represents about 0.08% of the total shares outstanding.