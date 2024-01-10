Las Vegas Sands Corp (NYSE: LVS) Stock Forecast 2024: Profitable With Bullish Signals

In the last trading session, 4.41 million shares of the Las Vegas Sands Corp (NYSE:LVS) were traded, and its beta was 1.16. Most recently the company’s share price was $50.01, and it changed around -$1.77 or -3.42% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $37.68B. LVS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $65.58, offering almost -31.13% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $43.77, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 12.48% since then. We note from Las Vegas Sands Corp’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.04 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.30 million.

Las Vegas Sands Corp stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.44. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 18 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended LVS as a Hold, whereas 13 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Las Vegas Sands Corp is expected to report earnings per share of $Novartis AG for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Las Vegas Sands Corp (NYSE:LVS) trade information

Instantly LVS has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.42% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 51.81 on Tuesday, 01/09/24 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.47%. The company’s shares are currently up 1.63% year-to-date, but still down -2.57% over the last five days. On the other hand, Las Vegas Sands Corp (NYSE:LVS) is 11.51% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 12.78 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.81 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $64.31, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 22.24% from its current value. Analyst projections state that LVS is forecast to be at a low of $54.00 and a high of $77.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -53.97% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -7.98% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS) estimates and forecasts

Las Vegas Sands Corp share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -14.48 percent over the past six months and at a 259.17% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 21.40%.

Las Vegas Sands Corp earnings are expected to increase by 264.59% in 2024, but the outlook is negative -1.75% per year for the next five years.

LVS Dividends

Las Vegas Sands Corp’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around January 23 and January 29. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.55 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.27. It is important to note, however, that the 0.55% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Las Vegas Sands Corp (NYSE:LVS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 51.39% of Las Vegas Sands Corp shares, and 40.36% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 83.04%. Las Vegas Sands Corp stock is held by 933 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 4.25% of the shares, which is about 32.51 million shares worth $1.89 billion.

Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, with 3.55% or 27.16 million shares worth $1.58 billion as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 10.73 million shares worth $622.57 million, making up 1.40% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held roughly 7.82 million shares worth around $453.81 million, which represents about 1.02% of the total shares outstanding.