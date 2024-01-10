Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE: KOS) – Analyst View Is Different Today

In the last trading session, 5.46 million shares of the Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS) were traded, and its beta was 2.45. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.63, and it changed around -$0.14 or -2.07% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.05B. KOS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.55, offering almost -28.96% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.28, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 20.36% since then. We note from Kosmos Energy Ltd’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.2 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.36 million.

Kosmos Energy Ltd stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.40. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended KOS as a Hold, whereas 8 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Kosmos Energy Ltd is expected to report earnings per share of $0.23 for the current quarter.

Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS) trade information

Instantly KOS has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.07% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 6.93 on Tuesday, 01/09/24 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.33%. The company’s shares are currently down -1.19% year-to-date, but still down -1.49% over the last five days. On the other hand, Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS) is 6.59% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 22.28 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.61 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.17, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 27.7% from its current value. Analyst projections state that KOS is forecast to be at a low of $7.01 and a high of $10.50. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -58.37% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -5.73% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Kosmos Energy Ltd (KOS) estimates and forecasts

Kosmos Energy Ltd share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 2.47 percent over the past six months and at a -31.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -42.00%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -25.10%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $487.83 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Kosmos Energy Ltd to make $487.77 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $563.72 million and $440.16 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -13.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 10.80%.

Kosmos Energy Ltd earnings are expected to increase by -33.46% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 23.80% per year for the next five years.

KOS Dividends

Kosmos Energy Ltd’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 26 and March 01.

Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.69% of Kosmos Energy Ltd shares, and 96.95% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 99.63%. Kosmos Energy Ltd stock is held by 313 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2023, it held 13.35% of the shares, which is about 61.42 million shares worth $407.25 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 9.45% or 43.46 million shares worth $288.14 million as of Sep 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

GMO Resources Fund and Fidelity Strategic Advisers Fidelity U.S. Total Stock Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Aug 30, 2023. The former held 16.0 million shares worth $106.06 million, making up 3.48% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Strategic Advisers Fidelity U.S. Total Stock Fund held roughly 12.45 million shares worth around $82.52 million, which represents about 2.71% of the total shares outstanding.