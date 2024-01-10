Kopin Corp. (NASDAQ: KOPN) Surprised Bears With Its Forecast.

In the last trading session, 1.17 million shares of the Kopin Corp. (NASDAQ:KOPN) were traded, and its beta was 2.33. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.41, and it changed around $0.07 or 2.99% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $275.82M. KOPN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.50, offering almost -3.73% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.94, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 61.0% since then. We note from Kopin Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.28 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 559.44K.

Kopin Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended KOPN as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Kopin Corp. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.02 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Kopin Corp. (NASDAQ:KOPN) trade information

Instantly KOPN has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.99% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.42 on Tuesday, 01/09/24 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.41%. The company’s shares are currently up 18.72% year-to-date, but still up 17.56% over the last five days. On the other hand, Kopin Corp. (NASDAQ:KOPN) is 52.53% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.42 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.54 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 19.67% from its current value. Analyst projections state that KOPN is forecast to be at a low of $3.00 and a high of $3.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -24.48% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -24.48% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Kopin Corp. (KOPN) estimates and forecasts

Kopin Corp. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 15.31 percent over the past six months and at a 28.57% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 0.80%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -14.50%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $9.03 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Kopin Corp. to make $11.52 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $12.18 million and $10.76 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -25.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 7.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 10.15%. Kopin Corp. earnings are expected to increase by 25.40% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 20.00% per year for the next five years.

KOPN Dividends

Kopin Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 12 and March 18.