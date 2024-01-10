Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE: JEF) Is Something To Consider Today.

In the last trading session, 3.78 million shares of the Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) were traded, and its beta was 1.37. Most recently the company’s share price was $39.86, and it changed around -$0.83 or -2.04% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $8.39B. JEF currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $40.99, offering almost -2.83% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $28.34, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 28.9% since then. We note from Jefferies Financial Group Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.17 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.15 million.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.75. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended JEF as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Jefferies Financial Group Inc is expected to report earnings per share of $iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond for the current quarter.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) trade information

Instantly JEF has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.04% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 41.82 on Tuesday, 01/09/24 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.69%. The company’s shares are currently down -1.36% year-to-date, but still down -1.39% over the last five days. On the other hand, Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) is 9.42% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.99 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.79 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $48.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 16.96% from its current value. Analyst projections state that JEF is forecast to be at a low of $44.00 and a high of $53.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -32.97% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -10.39% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc (JEF) estimates and forecasts

Jefferies Financial Group Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 18.60 percent over the past six months and at a 223.89% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 5.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -1.06%. Jefferies Financial Group Inc earnings are expected to increase by 213.33% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 18.00% per year for the next five years.

JEF Dividends

Jefferies Financial Group Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 26 and April 01. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 3.12 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.25. It is important to note, however, that the 3.12% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.