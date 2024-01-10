It’s Easy To Bet On Dow Inc (NYSE: DOW) For Economic Progress Over The Impending Months

In the last trading session, 4.29 million shares of the Dow Inc (NYSE:DOW) were traded, and its beta was 1.32. Most recently the company’s share price was $53.94, and it changed around -$1.14 or -2.07% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $37.83B. DOW currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $60.88, offering almost -12.87% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $47.26, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 12.38% since then. We note from Dow Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.16 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.04 million.

Dow Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 23 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 19 recommended DOW as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Dow Inc is expected to report earnings per share of $Mini Dow Jones Indus.-$5 Mar 24 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Dow Inc (NYSE:DOW) trade information

Instantly DOW has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.07% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 55.14 on Tuesday, 01/09/24 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.18%. The company’s shares are currently down -1.64% year-to-date, but still down -2.51% over the last five days. On the other hand, Dow Inc (NYSE:DOW) is 5.62% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 11.12 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.47 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $55.85, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 3.42% from its current value. Analyst projections state that DOW is forecast to be at a low of $49.00 and a high of $62.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -14.94% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 9.16% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Dow Inc (DOW) estimates and forecasts

Dow Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 0.97 percent over the past six months and at a -64.32% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -18.60%.

Dow Inc earnings are expected to increase by -64.60% in 2024, but the outlook is negative -10.72% per year for the next five years.

DOW Dividends

Dow Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on January 25. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 5.25 percent and its annual dividend per share was 2.83. It is important to note, however, that the 5.25% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Dow Inc (NYSE:DOW)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.15% of Dow Inc shares, and 65.93% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 66.03%. Dow Inc stock is held by 1,895 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 8.80% of the shares, which is about 61.84 million shares worth $3.29 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 6.79% or 47.73 million shares worth $2.54 billion as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 22.09 million shares worth $1.18 billion, making up 3.14% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held roughly 16.84 million shares worth around $896.92 million, which represents about 2.40% of the total shares outstanding.