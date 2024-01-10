Is Wendy’s Co (NASDAQ: WEN)’s Stock Ready To Increase In Value?

In today’s recent session, 1.05 million shares of the Wendy’s Co (NASDAQ:WEN) have been traded, and its beta is 0.83. Most recently the company’s share price was $19.48, and it changed around -$0.19 or -0.99% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.02B. WEN at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $23.90, offering almost -22.69% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $18.19, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 6.62% since then. We note from Wendy’s Co’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.44 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.68 million.

Wendy’s Co stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.54. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 26 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 18 recommended WEN as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Wendy’s Co is expected to report earnings per share of $0.23 for the current quarter.

Wendy’s Co (NASDAQ:WEN) trade information

Instantly WEN has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.99% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 19.77 on Tuesday, 01/09/24 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.47%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.03% year-to-date, but still up 2.02% over the last five days. On the other hand, Wendy’s Co (NASDAQ:WEN) is 1.80% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8.93 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.11 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $21.90, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 11.05% from its current value. Analyst projections state that WEN is forecast to be at a low of $19.00 and a high of $29.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -48.87% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 2.46% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Wendy’s Co (WEN) estimates and forecasts

Wendy’s Co share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -9.46 percent over the past six months and at a 15.12% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 19.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 4.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 14.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 4.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 19 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $548.3 million in revenue for the current quarter. 18 analysts expect Wendy’s Co to make $545.34 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $536.51 million and $522.49 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 2.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 4.40%.

WEN Dividends

Wendy’s Co’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on February 15. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 5.13 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.00. It is important to note, however, that the 5.13% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Wendy’s Co (NASDAQ:WEN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 8.65% of Wendy’s Co shares, and 85.49% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 93.59%. Wendy’s Co stock is held by 460 institutions, with Trian Fund Management, LP being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 9.91% of the shares, which is about 20.73 million shares worth $450.93 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 9.80% or 20.51 million shares worth $446.1 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

MFS Series Trust XI-MFS Mid Cap Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 5.55 million shares worth $120.64 million, making up 2.65% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 5.3 million shares worth around $115.32 million, which represents about 2.53% of the total shares outstanding.