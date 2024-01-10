Is NextNav Inc’s (NASDAQ: NN) Stock Ready For A Price Spike?

In the last trading session, 2.24 million shares of the NextNav Inc (NASDAQ:NN) were traded, and its beta was 1.30. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.10, and it changed around $0.47 or 10.15% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $561.82M. NN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.07, offering almost -19.02% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.59, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 68.82% since then. We note from NextNav Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.5 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 510.72K.

NextNav Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended NN as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. NextNav Inc is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.14 for the current quarter.

NextNav Inc (NASDAQ:NN) trade information

Instantly NN has showed a green trend with a performance of 10.15% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.28 on Tuesday, 01/09/24 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.41%. The company’s shares are currently up 14.61% year-to-date, but still up 13.33% over the last five days. On the other hand, NextNav Inc (NASDAQ:NN) is 29.44% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.43 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.8 day(s).

NextNav Inc (NN) estimates and forecasts

NextNav Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 68.32 percent over the past six months and at a -60.00% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 9.10%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 1.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.19 million in revenue for the current quarter. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 48.20%.

NN Dividends

NextNav Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 08.