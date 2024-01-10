Is Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDP)’s Stock Ready To Increase In Value?

In the last trading session, 3.86 million shares of the Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) were traded, and its beta was 1.70. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.58, and it changed around -$0.02 or -0.56% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.07B. BLDP currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.10, offering almost -98.32% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.12, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 12.85% since then. We note from Ballard Power Systems Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.82 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.37 million.

Ballard Power Systems Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.95. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 3 out of 22 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 15 recommended BLDP as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Ballard Power Systems Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $Ballard Power Systems, Inc. for the current quarter.

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) trade information

Instantly BLDP has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.56% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.70 on Tuesday, 01/09/24 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.24%. The company’s shares are currently down -3.24% year-to-date, but still down -1.92% over the last five days. On the other hand, Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) is -2.19% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 22.3 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 11.47 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.88, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 47.97% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BLDP is forecast to be at a low of $4.01 and a high of $20.62. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -475.98% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -12.01% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP) estimates and forecasts

Ballard Power Systems Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -21.66 percent over the past six months and at a -1.85% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -3.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -63.38%. Ballard Power Systems Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 6.39% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 0.03% per year for the next five years.

BLDP Dividends

Ballard Power Systems Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 15 and March 19.