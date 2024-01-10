Invesco Ltd (NYSE: IVZ): Are We Watching A Disaster Or Are We Buying A Gold Mine?

In the last trading session, 4.18 million shares of the Invesco Ltd (NYSE:IVZ) were traded, and its beta was 1.46. Most recently the company’s share price was $17.76, and it changed around -$0.46 or -2.52% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $7.98B. IVZ currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $20.56, offering almost -15.77% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $12.48, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 29.73% since then. We note from Invesco Ltd’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.66 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.64 million.

Invesco Ltd stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.56. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 18 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 14 recommended IVZ as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Invesco Ltd is expected to report earnings per share of $iShares Core S&P 500 ETF for the current quarter.

Invesco Ltd (NYSE:IVZ) trade information

Instantly IVZ has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.52% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 18.28 on Tuesday, 01/09/24 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.84%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.45% year-to-date, but still up 0.06% over the last five days. On the other hand, Invesco Ltd (NYSE:IVZ) is 17.38% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 12.25 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.6 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $16.72, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -6.22% from its current value. Analyst projections state that IVZ is forecast to be at a low of $13.00 and a high of $21.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -18.24% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 26.8% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Invesco Ltd (IVZ) estimates and forecasts

Invesco Ltd share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 1.14 percent over the past six months and at a -15.48% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -1.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -11.55%. Invesco Ltd earnings are expected to increase by -14.34% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 6.14% per year for the next five years.

IVZ Dividends

Invesco Ltd’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on January 23. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 4.49 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.80. It is important to note, however, that the 4.49% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.