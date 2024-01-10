If You’re A Risk-Taking Investor, Target Corp (NYSE: TGT) Is Worth Taking A Chance On.

In the last trading session, 3.65 million shares of the Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) were traded, and its beta was 1.11. Most recently the company’s share price was $143.77, and it changed around $2.04 or 1.44% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $66.37B. TGT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $181.70, offering almost -26.38% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $102.93, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 28.41% since then. We note from Target Corp’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.14 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.61 million.

Target Corp stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.17. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 36 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 20 recommended TGT as a Hold, whereas 14 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Target Corp is expected to report earnings per share of $iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond for the current quarter.

Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) trade information

Instantly TGT has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.44% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 143.97 on Tuesday, 01/09/24 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.14%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.95% year-to-date, but still up 0.47% over the last five days. On the other hand, Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) is 6.35% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8.25 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.41 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $152.27, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 5.58% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TGT is forecast to be at a low of $125.00 and a high of $180.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -25.2% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 13.06% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Target Corp (TGT) estimates and forecasts

Target Corp share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 7.78 percent over the past six months and at a 38.54% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 11.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 2.47%. Target Corp earnings are expected to increase by 38.47% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 20.27% per year for the next five years.

TGT Dividends

Target Corp’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 26 and March 01. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 2.99 percent and its annual dividend per share was 4.30. It is important to note, however, that the 2.99% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Target Corp (NYSE:TGT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.19% of Target Corp shares, and 79.66% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 79.81%. Target Corp stock is held by 2,224 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 9.49% of the shares, which is about 43.83 million shares worth $5.78 billion.

State Street Corporation, with 7.38% or 34.09 million shares worth $4.5 billion as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 14.41 million shares worth $1.9 billion, making up 3.12% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held roughly 10.99 million shares worth around $1.45 billion, which represents about 2.38% of the total shares outstanding.